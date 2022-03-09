Massachusetts woman killed in Netherlands by alleged stalker: 'So much more to give'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young Massachusetts woman who was stabbed and killed by an alleged stalker while living in the Netherlands is being remembered by family as someone who "put everyone else before her," according to police and reports.

The 21-year-old – who was identified by WCVB-TV as Mieke Oort, from Winchester, Massachusetts – was stabbed early Sunday morning inside her apartment in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden, authorities said in a press release that was translated from Dutch to English.

Police received a report of fire at a building on Tweebaksmarkt just after 3:35 a.m. local time. After firefighters extinguished the small blaze, officers went inside and discovered Oort fatally wounded, police said. Two men, ages 25 and 30, were also said to have been injured.

Leeuwarden is located approximately 140 miles north of Amsterdam.

Just over an hour after the fatal attack, police arrested a 27-year-old suspect, who police said lives about 50 miles from the crime scene in the Dutch village of Leek. The suspect, whose name was not released by authorities, was nabbed about 92 miles from his home, in Leer, Germany.

Police have not yet announced his charges, and did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Wednesday.

Mieke Oort’s sister, Danique Oort, told WCVB that the suspect had been stalking her sister and described how he placed "a tracker on her bike."

"Right now, we’re just trying to process this whole situation and really say our goodbyes, and make the necessary arrangements that we’ll have to do," the grieving sister told the news station.

Mieke's older sister, described her as, "The sweetest, strongest woman I knew."

"She was my baby sister. We don’t really know how to cope with it," Danique told WCVB, as she fought tears. "She just had so much more to give and she had a lot of love for everyone."

Michael van der Waal, who identified himself as Mieke Oort’s former boyfriend, told the Dutch newspaper the Leeuwarden Courant that the alleged suspect and Oort had dated, but the suspect grew angry after Oort cut ties, according to the Boston Globe.

"He couldn’t stomach that, he first stalked her for a while," van der Waal told the Dutch newspaper, according to The Globe. "And out of jealousy, he has now done this."