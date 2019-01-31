Massachusetts fire department, veterinarians free chew toy stuck in dog's mouth

Fire department members in Massachusetts, with the help of veterinarians, came to the rescue of a dog who looked to have gotten overzealous with a chew toy.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, a call came into Wrentham's fire department about an "adorable and lovable hound [who] had a toy stuck in her mouth."

MINNESOTA MAN CITED FOR LEAVING DOG CHAINED OUTSIDE IN FREEZING COLD

According to a Facebook post from the department, this was "a very unusual situation" for the firefighters — but seemed to have a simple solution.

However, rescue officials soon realized that the toy "lodged" onto the pup's lower jaw was "rigid and difficult to cut."

"WFD members used multiple tools including a hydraulic cutter to attempt to free the toy, but to ensure the dogs safety and prevent further injury we recommended she be transported to the professionals at the Tufts Vet Emergency in Walpole," the post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Veterinary staff had some trouble loosening the object. Eventually, they sedated the animal and cut the toy with a cast cutter.

The fire department wrote that the dog was uninjured, and is now resting at home, mouth happily empty, with family.