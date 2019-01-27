Massachusetts man, 65, clings to hood of SUV on turnpike in suspected road-rage incident

A road rage incident in Massachusetts turned into a terrifying situation that left one man clinging to the hood of an SUV while it traveled up to speeds of 70 mph down a turnpike, police said.

Investigators said Richard Kamrowski, 65, and Mark Fitzgerald, 37, were involved in a minor sideswipe on I-90 Saturday afternoon when the two men pulled over to exchange information.

They started to argue -- but the encounter escalated in a huge way when Fitzgerald tried to drive away and Kamrowski jumped on the hood of his Infinity SUV, state troopers said.

“I thought he was going to run over me and, I don’t know, I don’t think he stopped, he just kept going fast then slow, fast then slow trying to get me to slide off, and I wasn’t getting off the car,” Kamrowski told Boston 25 News.

DRUNK DRIVER CRUISED THE WRONG WAY ON HIGHWAY FOR 17 MILES, COPS SAY

Police said Fitzgerald continued to drive two to three miles and reached speeds as high as 70 mph while Kamrowski continued to cling to the hood.

Other drivers tried getting Fitzgerald to stop. Eventually, one driver ordered Fitzgerald out of his SUV at gunpoint so he could be arrested, troopers added.

“The SUV driver ultimately came to a stop, we believe with the intervention of some Good Samaritans, and was taken into custody by responding troopers,” Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fitzgerald didn't answer questions from reporters Friday. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, among other counts, while Kamrowski was charged with disorderly conduct.

Both men are expected to face a judge Monday.