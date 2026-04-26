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Indiana

Mass shooting near Indiana University injures 9, no arrests made yet

Bloomington police responded to gunfire reports just after midnight but have yet to make any arrests in the case

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
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Nine people were injured in a mass shooting near Indiana University early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at a celebration after the "Little 500" college cycling race in the area just before 12:30 a.m., finding "multiple wounded individuals." Nine people were taken to local hospitals, including six by ambulance, according to WHTR.

Authorities have not detailed the extent of the victims' injuries.

Witnesses told the outlet that the gunfire resulted from an altercation between two women at the event.

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Indiana shooting

Police officers investigate the scene following a shooting on Kirkwood Avenue on April 26, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana. According to reports, at least nine people were injured in a shooting along Kirkwood Avenue early Sunday morning. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images)

"Two women fighting … I didn’t think too much of it," a witness told WHTR. "I figured the police would get to it. But then I saw a girl reach toward her pants leg and start firing. By then, I was already running the other way."

The Bloomington Police Department have yet to make any arrests in the case.

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Shreveport police block residential street during response to multi-location shooting

A Shreveport police vehicle blocks off a residential street as officers respond to a shooting that unfolded across multiple homes and ended with the suspect killed after a chase. (Credit: KSLA)

The incident comes just a week after police identified Shamar Elkins as the suspect in a domestic violence rampage that left eight children dead, and two women shot in Louisiana last week.

Shreveport Police Department Corporal Christopher Bordelon released Elkins’ identity while speaking with reporters near the crime scene Sunday evening, calling the mass shooting a "heinous crime."

Along with the children, Elkins is accused of shooting the mother of his children, who is expected to survive, as well as another woman who is suffering from life-threatening injuries. A teenage victim also sustained injuries considered non-life-threatening.

According to investigators, the suspect first shot a woman on Harrison Street before traveling to a residence on West 79th Street, where the murders happened.

Shreveport Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon speaks to reporters at shooting scene

Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon speaks to media near one of the scenes following a domestic violence shooting that left multiple victims across several locations. (Credit: KSLA)

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After fleeing, he allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint near Linwood Avenue and West 79th Street before officers located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

The chase continued into Bossier Parish, where officers confronted the suspect and opened fire, killing him at the scene. Authorities said no officers were injured.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
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