Attorneys for family of FSU shooting victim call for transparency

Attorneys for the family of Tiru Chabba, one of two men killed during a mass shooting at Florida State University last month, have called for a transparent investigation as many questions surrounding the violence remain answered.

Bakari Sellers, a national civil rights attorney with Strom Law, and his colleagues, Jim Bannister and J Robert Bell III, held a news conference on the university campus on Wednesday asking for answers about Chabba’s death.

"The reason we're here today is because the Chabba family just wants individuals to know their heartfelt sense of gratitude, but also we're asking for a thorough and transparent investigation," Sellers said. "We believe that that's necessary for healing."

Chabba was on the FSU campus working as an employee for a campus vendor at the time of the mass shooting at the Tallahassee school just before noon on April 17. He was a 45-year-old father from Greenville, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife and two children.

"Losing a father, having children, and you can't explain why," Sellers said. "When your dad goes on a work trip, they're supposed to come home."

Sellers thanked law enforcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis, the university and its president, Richard McCullough, who Sellers said attended Chabba’s funeral last week.

Sellers said the Chabba family wants accountability in the criminal process, and answers as to the shooter’s motive and how he obtained the firearm.

"We're looking for accountability from the university to see what, if anything, they could have done to prevent it or prevent these things from happening in the future," he said.

McCullough told Fox News Digital in a statement that he appreciated the words of the attorneys.

"I and everyone else at Florida State share the family’s grief," McCullough said. "We share their anger. We share their desire for answers. I can assure you Florida State University is fully cooperating with law enforcement, and we too look forward to the day when all the facts are known."

The other victim killed in the shooting was identified as Robert Morales, another father and food service employee. Morales is survived by a wife and daughter.

Hospital officials confirmed the six other victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, an FSU student whose stepmother is a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy, has been identified by authorities as the suspect. Investigators believe he armed himself with a handgun that was the former service weapon of his stepmother.

Tallahassee police officers shot and wounded Ikner after he refused to comply with commands. Charges aren't expected to be filed against Phoenix Ikner until he's released from the hospital.

