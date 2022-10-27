Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Masked gunmen wanted in Philadelphia after firing hail of bullets, striking man 8 times, video shows

4 masked gunmen armed with 3 semi-automatic pistols, 1 AK-47-style rifle

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Four masked gunmen sought in Philadelphia shooting, police say Video

Four masked gunmen sought in Philadelphia shooting, police say

A group of masked gunmen is wanted after they unleashed a hail of bullets on a neighborhood in Philadelphia last week, critically injuring one victim, police said. Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A group of masked gunmen in Philadelphia were seen on video spraying a hail of bullets during a shooting outside a home last week that left a victim in critical condition, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near the 3100 block of Natrona Street, Philadelphia police said.

Police released video that shows the victim’s vehicle pulling into a driveway before the suspects’ vehicle follows down the street about 30 seconds later.

Four masked suspects dressed in black clothing are seen jumping out of the vehicle and running toward the victim’s driveway with guns drawn. Police said three of the suspects were armed with semi-automatic pistols, while the fourth had an AK-47-style rifle.

Police said 54 bullet casings were found in the street.

Investigators found 54 bullet casings at the scene, according to police.

Police said the victim was shot eight times and is in critical condition at a hospital.

The victim was shot eight times and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, described as a newer model, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy, with chrome rims.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, described as a newer model, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy, with chrome rims.