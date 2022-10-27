Masked gunmen wanted in Philadelphia after firing hail of bullets, striking man 8 times, video shows

A group of masked gunmen in Philadelphia were seen on video spraying a hail of bullets during a shooting outside a home last week that left a victim in critical condition, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near the 3100 block of Natrona Street, Philadelphia police said.

Police released video that shows the victim’s vehicle pulling into a driveway before the suspects’ vehicle follows down the street about 30 seconds later.

Four masked suspects dressed in black clothing are seen jumping out of the vehicle and running toward the victim’s driveway with guns drawn. Police said three of the suspects were armed with semi-automatic pistols, while the fourth had an AK-47-style rifle.

Investigators found 54 bullet casings at the scene, according to police.

The victim was shot eight times and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, described as a newer model, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy, with chrome rims.