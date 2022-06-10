Expand / Collapse search
Maryland mall shooting injures 3, police say

The shooting that injured three people occurred at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Maryland, just outside Washington D.C., police said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three people were shot Friday inside a Washington D.C.,-area shopping mall, police said. 

The Prince George's County Police Department said shots rang out at 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills.

Three people – two women and a man – were injured and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man remains in critical condition, police said. 

The medical conditions of the women weren't disclosed.

MARYLAND POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN BRUTAL ASSAULT ON SENIOR CITIZEN

Three people were injured during shooting at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills on Friday, police said.

Three people were injured during shooting at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills on Friday, police said.

The suspects involved fled the scene, authorities said. Authorities have not said what prompted the shooting. 

Friday's shooting is the third at the shopping center in less than a year, WUSA-TV reported. Someone was killed there in October and a man was injured in a shooting there in March, the news outlet said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.