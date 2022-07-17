Maryland deli worker pepper sprayed, stabbed while trying to stop theft of tip jar: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday after pepper spraying and stabbing a deli employee who tried to stop him from stealing the business’ tip jar, authorities said.

Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Springs, was panhandling inside Max’s Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 12:38 p.m. when he allegedly stole a tip jar from the counter and walked out, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

When an employee followed Whack out of the establishment and confronted him, Whack pepper sprayed and then stabbed the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. No update on the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Officers later located Whack running behind a laundromat and apprehended him.

Whack faces charges of first-degree assault and was being held without bond.