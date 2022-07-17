Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland deli worker pepper sprayed, stabbed while trying to stop theft of tip jar: police

Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Springs, Maryland, being held without bond

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday after pepper spraying and stabbing a deli employee who tried to stop him from stealing the business’ tip jar, authorities said.

Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Springs, was panhandling inside Max’s Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 12:38 p.m. when he allegedly stole a tip jar from the counter and walked out, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

When an employee followed Whack out of the establishment and confronted him, Whack pepper sprayed and then stabbed the victim before fleeing the area, according to police. 

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition. No update on the victim’s condition was immediately available.

TEXAS SUSPECT WITH 13 WARRANTS ATTEMPTED TO CARJACK FAMILY WITH KIDS IN CAR: POLICE

Bryant Whack, 32, allegedly stole a tip jar from Max’s Kosher Café in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week before pepper spraying and stabbing an employee who tried to stop him, authorities said.

Bryant Whack, 32, allegedly stole a tip jar from Max’s Kosher Café in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week before pepper spraying and stabbing an employee who tried to stop him, authorities said. (Montgomery County Department of Police )

Officers later located Whack running behind a laundromat and apprehended him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whack faces charges of first-degree assault and was being held without bond.