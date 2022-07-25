Maryland day care owner allegedly shot husband in DC hotel, claims he molested children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police say a Maryland woman shot her husband on Thursday, then claimed she did it because he had been sexually abusing children at a daycare she owns.

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, after they responded to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and found her husband suffering from a gunshot wound.

"He's a child molester," Weems allegedly told police when they arrived outside her hotel room and asked if anyone inside had been shot, Fox5DC reported.

Weems allegedly explained to officers that she and her husband had been married for five years and live in Baltimore, where she owns a day care in Owings Mills. Police say she said multiple parents of children at the facility accused her husband of abusing their kids.

DC HOTEL SHOOTING LEAVES ONE PERSON INJURED AFTER ‘BARRICADE’ SITUATION: POLICE

According to authorities, Weems said she brought up the allegations to her husband, which led to an argument, at which point her husband walked towards her, and she shot him. She allegedly told police that she normally does not carry a gun with her and was not trying to kill him.

Police told Fox News Digital that they found two handguns at the scene – one in Weems's purse and another in an unlocked hotel safe.

WASHINGTON, DC POLICE ARREST 14-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH 7 AREA CARJACKINGS

Court records show that Weems is now facing charges including assault with intent to kill and carrying a pistol without a license. She was scheduled for a hearing on Monday, but it was pushed to Friday. She remains in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department stated that Weems' husband "was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX APP

The Baltimore County Police told Fox5DC that their detectives are "monitoring the recent developments" regarding the accusations against Weems's husband and that the daycare is closed while they conduct an investigation.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.