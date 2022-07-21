Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

DC hotel shooting leaves one person injured after 'barricade' situation: Police

The person shot at the Washington, DC hotel is conscious and breathing, police said

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person is injured and a woman is in custody after a "barricade" situation was declared at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital it received a call for a male shot at 7:40 p.m. and shortly after arriving to the scene a "barricade" situation was declared.

One female was taken into custody after an adult male was found shot, according to police. 

One person is injured, and a woman is in custody after a "barricade" situation was declared at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

One person is injured, and a woman is in custody after a "barricade" situation was declared at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Fox News)

Police also said that two handguns were found at the scene of the incident.

WASHINGTON, DC POLICE ARREST 14-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH 7 AREA CARJACKINGS

DC police arrested a woman after a man was shot at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

DC police arrested a woman after a man was shot at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Fox News)

The adult male is conscious and breathing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX APP

The police department didn't comment further, stating that the incident is under investigation.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.