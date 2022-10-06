Marist College dad murder: Marriott officials go silent after tragic slaying

Marriott officials have been silent in the aftermath of the shocking slaying of guest Paul Kutz Sunday in the lobby of a Courtyard Marriott in upstate New York.

Kutz, 53, was in town for Family Weekend at Marist College, where his son is a student, when ex-con Roy Johnson, 35, allegedly shot him to death at the hotel in a "random act" of violence according to police.

Repeated requests for comment from the corporate office have gone unanswered – and the company has not released a public statement acknowledging the shooting or offering condolences to the family of the slain Long Island accountant.

MARIST COLLEGE PARENT MURDER: SUSPECT IN HOTEL SHOOTING LINKED TO ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE KILLING

After the murder, the newly renovated hotel, located about 90 miles north of New York City, shuttered its doors to guests and will remain closed in the coming days, police on the scene Wednesday told Fox News Digital.

Phone calls to the hotel went unanswered Wednesday and Thursday.

Johnson and Devin Taylor, 26, were staying at the hotel. After smoking a "PCP-like substance" in his room, Johnson went downstairs to get a cup of coffee, NBC4 New York reported.

The details of what happened next are murky, but Johnson, who has a violent criminal record, allegedly opened fire and fatally shot the father of three in the chest.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police said they have no indication that an argument of any kind preceded the killing.

Investigators found bomb-making materials and manuals in the hotel room Johnson and Taylor were sharing, officials said.

Johnson is being held without bail on charges of second-degree murder and weapons possession.

Taylor faces two counts of weapons possession for carrying a loaded rifle with no serial number and was ordered held on $1 million bond, court records show.

Mike Ruiz contributed this report.