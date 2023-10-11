Manhunt underway for third suspect in Massachusetts shooting that led to death of baby

Prosecutors have named the third person wanted in connection with a shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, during which a pregnant woman on a bus was hit by gunfire and delivered a baby that later died.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, is being sought following the shooting on Oct. 4. Two other men have been arraigned on murder charges and are expected back in court on Nov. 3.

"Alvarez is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous," the Hampden District Attorney's office said in a news release.

Police responding to the shooting said it appeared three male suspects were involved in an altercation before gunshots were fired. The pregnant woman, who remains unidentified, was shot while seated on a public bus passing through the area and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, investigators said. Her condition was not immediately known Wednesday.

The infant was delivered in the hospital but later died.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, and Alejandro Ramos, 22, both of Holyoke, were arraigned last week on murder charges. Sanchez was shot during the incident and was hospitalized. They pleaded not guilty.

Both were ordered held without bail.

Anyone with information on Alvarez can contact the detective unit or the violent fugitive apprehension section of the Massachusetts State Police.