Manhunt underway in Indiana for stabbing suspect after Kroger cashier killed: police

Police were alerted to an earlier disturbance in the store

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A manhunt is underway in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thursday after a Kroger cashier was fatally stabbed

The Fort Wane Police Department is investigating the stabbing which happened just after 11 a.m. at 7008 Bluffton Road.

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance in the store around 10:30 a.m. with a male suspect threatening staff. 

Kroger store stabbing

A Kroger store where police say an employee was killed Thursday morning.  (Google Maps)

The suspect left the store, but then came back a short while later and stabbed a female employee before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. 

Kroger staff rendered aid to the victim before police officers arrived. Medics took over and transported the victim to a local hospital in a life-threatening condition. 

She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. 

police car lights

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance in the store around 10:30 a.m. with a male suspect threatening staff.  (iStock)

Police say they are exhausting every lead to identify and locate the suspect. The department says the attack appeared to be a "targeted incident" and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

The Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death, along with the victim’s identity at a later date. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kroger for comment. 

