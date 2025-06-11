Manhunt for Travis Decker intensifies as county sheriff's office assumes lead role in search for father

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has officially assumed the role of lead investigative agency in the ongoing manhunt for Travis Decker, the father accused of murdering his three young daughters at a remote campsite in Washington state.

In a clarification issued Wednesday, the department shared with Fox News Digital that the Wenatchee Police Department is no longer the lead agency amid the ongoing manhunt for 32-year-old Decker.

The shift in jurisdiction comes as the investigation continues to focus on rugged wilderness areas within Chelan County, where Decker was last seen.

The department is coordinating with state and federal partners in an intensive search effort that includes aerial surveillance, tracking dogs and backcountry patrols.

On Tuesday, June 10, authorities announced that they were zeroing in on the Army veteran. On Monday, the agency received a tip from a group of hikers of a man who appeared evasive and unprepared near the Ingalls Creek and Valley High areas late Monday night, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

"Our office recently received a tip from a hiking party who stated they spotted a lone hiker in the Enchantments area who appeared to be ill-prepared for trail and weather conditions, and appeared to be avoiding others," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Authorities subsequently acted on the tip and "spotted a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake who ran from sight as the helicopter passed," CCSO said.

Search teams were able to establish a trail and deploy K9s throughout the area, leading them to Ingalls Creek.

The wooded area is located approximately 30 miles from Rock Island Campground, where the bodies of Decker’s three daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found on June 2.

The bodies were found three days after they did not return to their mother following a court-approved visit with Decker.

Who is Travis Decker?

Authorities said Decker, a former Army infantryman with survival skills, may have used his rugged survivalist capabilities to evade capture. Authorities previously described him as "dangerous," warning residents not to approach him and describing him as armed.

"This is someone with military training, someone who’s lived off-grid before," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said. "We’re dealing with a highly capable survivalist who may be using the terrain to his advantage."

If convicted, Decker could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.