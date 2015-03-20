Manhunt focuses on Hollywood Hills for suspect in stabbing death of Texas man

next Image 1 of 3

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies combed the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday for a suspect in the killing of a Texas man found dead in a motel room nearly two weeks ago.

Acting on a tip, authorities fanned out before dawn in the rugged hills above the Greek Theatre and west into Runyon Canyon in the hunt for Oscar Bridges, sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said.

Later, deputies fanned out along Hollywood Boulevard's Walk of Fame as a search dog sniffed at the stars on the sidewalk.

More than 50 deputies were involved in the manhunt, but by early afternoon there still was no sign of Bridges, Nishida said.

"They're searching different businesses. They're going to motels. They're looking up in the hills," she said.

Bridges is wanted in connection with the Jan. 23 stabbing death of Robert Brewer, 21, at a motel in the unincorporated Westmont area of the county. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

"We've got a dozen horses. We've got dogs. We've got a SWAT team. This is an extensive search," Nishida said.

Los Angeles police aided the manhunt, which also included officers in off-road vehicles and helicopters. Authorities were searching a rugged section of the Santa Monica Mountains, interrupted at times by neighborhoods tucked into canyons.

Runyon Canyon is one of the city's most popular hiking areas.

Homicide detectives passed out flyers, knocked on doors, questioned local merchants and motel managers, and spoke to people in a homeless encampment.

Bridges, also known as "Rick," frequented motels in the Hollywood and West Hollywood areas, sheriff's officials said.

A staging area for the search was set up in a parking lot near the Hollywood Bowl.

Sheriff's officials described Bridges, 54, as a registered sex offender with a long criminal history.

He was described as black, 6 feet 2, and 180 pounds, with black hair worn in dreadlocks.