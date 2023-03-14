Man suspected of shooting 2 Missouri police officers, killing 1 charged

The man accused of shooting two Missouri police officers, killing one, and being involved in an hours-long standoff has been charged.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a tweet from KOMU 8 News.

Simpson allegedly killed Hermann Police Department Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and injured New Haven Police Officer Adam Sullentrup as they approached him just before 9 p.m. Sunday to take him into custody on multiple outstanding warrants, FOX 2 reports.

"The community is hurting, the law enforcement community is hurting, this happens way too often," Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Mitchell told the TV station.

The shooting prompted a Blue Alert from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was asked to investigate.

Simpson reportedly turned himself in after a 12-hour-long standoff. He reportedly has a long criminal history dating back to 2004 with several current pending cases. He has allegedly been on the run from authorities since April 2022.