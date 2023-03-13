Expand / Collapse search
Suspected Missouri cop killer arrested after standoff

Suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, reportedly has a long criminal history and has been wanted since April 2022

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man suspected of killing a Missouri police officer and injuring another over the weekend was taken into custody Monday following a standoff with authorities. 

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, was identified as the suspected gunman who shot and Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith outside a store Sunday night. 

A source told KMOV-TV one of the offers was shot in the head, and the other in the chest. Both were flown to a hospital. Griffith died at the hospital. The other officer, who has not been identified, was in stable condition. 

ST. LOUIS HOMICIDE DETECTIVE BLOWS WHISTLE ON SOROS-BACKED DA'S 'CONCERTED EFFORT TO BREAK DOWN THE SYSTEM'

Shooting suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson (left) and Hermann Police Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith (right), who died at the hospital.

Shooting suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson (left) and Hermann Police Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith (right), who died at the hospital. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

On Monday, authorities went to a home where they set up a perimeter and tried to contact the suspect, police said. 

Simpson came out of the home around 2 p.m. and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team. 

Simpson reportedly has a long criminal history, dating back to 2004 with several current pending cases. He has allegedly been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

