Man shot by Ludlow police dies in the hospital

Associated Press
A man shot by a police officer in the Vermont town of Ludlow last month has died, state police said Tuesday.

Michael Mills, 36, who was shot Aug. 15, died Aug. 25 at a New Hampshire hospital, state police announced. They did not say why there was a delay in announcing his death. An autopsy determined that Mills died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shot was fired by Ludlow Police Officer Zachary Paul, 21, who joined the department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. The shooting followed a series of events, including a vehicle pursuit that ended when Mills hit a tree. When officers tried to get him out of the car, one officer yelled, "Gun." Mills was shot once in the head.

Michael Mills, 36, was shot and killed by police on Aug. 25 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit.

A handgun was found in the car. Mills did not appear to have fired a round during the encounter, but a subsequent examination of the gun indicated that it might have malfunctioned, police said.

Once the state police investigation has been completed, the case will be turned over to the offices of the Vermont attorney general and the Orange County state’s attorney, which will each determine whether the shooting was justified.

