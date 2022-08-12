Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont sheriff's office captain under investigation for kicking detained man in groin

Video shows Vermont captain kicking man a second time when he tried to stand up

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff's office captain who is campaigning to become sheriff is under investigation for kicking a man who was in custody.

Capt. John Grismore, of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, has been placed on administrative leave.

According to a video of the incident released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a man who's handcuffed and shackled refused to stay seated on a bench while being detained at the sheriff's office. Capt. John Grismore, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, kicked the man in the groin and then kicked him a second time when the man stood up again.

VERMONT TO CHOOSE CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES, INCLUDING SUCCESSOR TO LAST 'WATERGATE BABY,' SEN. PATRICK LEAHY

A Vermont sheriff's office captain is under investigation after allegedly kicking an inmate in the groin

A Vermont sheriff's office captain is under investigation after allegedly kicking an inmate in the groin

Sheriff Roger Langevin referred the case to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, which requested an investigation by Vermont State Police. It was not immediately known if Grismore is being represented by an attorney. Langevin didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

NYC TO BURLINGTON TRAIN ROUTE REOPENS FRIDAY AFTER 70 YEARS

Grismore was the sole candidate for the Republican nomination for Franklin County sheriff in Tuesday's primary election.