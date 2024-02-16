Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Man who shot Indianapolis officer in throat convicted of attempted murder

Mylik Hill convicted of wounding Thomas Mangan during Feb. 2022 confrontation

Associated Press
Published
A man accused of shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the throat during a shootout that followed a car crash has been convicted of attempted murder and other charges.

A Marion County jury convicted Mylik Hill, 33, on Thursday of two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His sentencing was set for March 11.

The February 2022 shooting seriously wounded first-year Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Mangan. The officer suffered damage to his voice box and Adam’s apple when Hill shot him in the throat at the base of his neck.

A suspect who shot an Indianapolis police officer in the throat has been convicted of attempted murder, alongside other charges.

"Officer Mangan’s life was forever changed that night when he answered the call to serve his community," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Thursday in a statement.

Mangan was shot as officers were responding to the scene of a car crash in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood. Witnesses directed officers to a car and Hill, who was believed to be connected to the reported accident, prosecutors said.

Hill fled on foot and opened fire, wounding Mangan, after ignoring police commands to stop and show his hands, police said. A second officer returned fire, wounding Hill, who fired several more shots before fleeing. He was later arrested, and officers recovered his handgun.