New York City
Published

Man in NYC subway station stabbed in chest

NYPD says suspect pulled out 'cutting instrument' before attacking victim, 23

By Greg Norman | Fox News
NYC subway cleaner attacked Video

NYC subway cleaner attacked

The NYPD is looking for a man accused of attacking a subway cleaner with a metal pipe. Credit: NYPD Crimestoppers

The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the chest inside a subway station. 

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. last Monday at the 111th St station in the Richmond Hills neighborhood of Queens. 

The NYPD told Fox News Digital in a statement that the "23-year-old male victim was approached by an unknown male that engaged him in a verbal dispute, which turned into a physical altercation.  

"The individual displayed a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim in the chest," police said. "The individual fled the station to parts unknown." 

The stabbing happened inside the subway station in the Queens borough, the NYPD says.

The stabbing happened inside the subway station in the Queens borough, the NYPD says. (NYPD)

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

The suspect started an argument with the victim before the stabbing, New York City police say.

The suspect started an argument with the victim before the stabbing, New York City police say. (NYPD)

The suspect, in a surveillance photo released by police, was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a white and black shirt and a white and black trucker hat. 

The NYPD is investigating a subway stabbing that happened on Monday, Nov. 7.

The NYPD is investigating a subway stabbing that happened on Monday, Nov. 7. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.