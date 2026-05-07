Man indicted for allegedly posting gruesome death threats against Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi on social media

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A man is facing several federal charges after prosecutors say he posted gruesome death threats targeting two prominent former Trump administration officials, including ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Around April 3, Elliott Owen Schroer allegedly used X to publish a series of graphic messages describing how he would physically assault, kidnap or kill the former officials, according to federal court documents filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia’s Gainesville Division.

Schroer, whose age was not released, is reportedly from Georgia, according to Law & Crime.

"The defendant, Elliott Owen Schroer, consciously disregarded a substantial risk that his communication would be viewed as threatening violence," the document stated.

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Officials alleged that Schroer directed a barrage of disturbing threats to Noem, saying "I will stab your eyes out with a dull knife."

"I will blow your esophagus out the back of your neck with a 12-gauge slug," he added, prosecutors alleged.

"We will put your head on a stake."

Authorities emphasized that the listed threats were "not limited to" those posts referenced in the indictment.

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Separately, Schroer also allegedly posted a threatening message directed at Bondi, prosecutors said.

"Were going to kill you Pam," the post allegedly read.

Prosecutors said Schroer’s posts were intended to retaliate against Noem and Bondi over the performance of their official duties while serving in office.

The four-count indictment against Schroer includes two counts of interstate communication of threats and two counts of making threats against former government officials.

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U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg and Assistant Attorney Jennifer Keen are the prosecuting attorneys representing the federal government in this case.