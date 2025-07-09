Rhode Island man charged for allegedly threatening to kill Trump, other administration officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rhode Island man faces serious charges after he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump and multiple members of his administration on Truth Social.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 37-year-old Carl D. Montague has been charged with threats against the president, interstate threats, threats to assault and kidnap, or murder of a U.S. official, judge or law enforcement officer.

Montague is accused of writing a profanity-laced post on Truth Social on June 27, 2025, threatening to shoot and kill Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The FBI wrote in a criminal complaint filed against Montague that it was notified by Trump Media and Technology, the parent company of Truth Social, about the post at 11:30 p.m. on June 27.

The post read, "It’s a shame you won’t get to see the end of our f- - - - -g term, because I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet…between your f- - - - -g head you piece of s- -t, you Pam Bondi. Stephen f- - - - -g miller, all you b- - - - -s are gonna get a f- - - - -g bullet to the head every single f- - - - -g one of you."

After receiving the information, the FBI launched an investigation that led agents to Montague.

Once agents contacted Montague at his residence in Rhode Island, he allegedly confirmed he had made the post.

The criminal complaint alleges that Montague said he was smoking a lot of marijuana when he posted the threat. It is also alleged he claimed to delete the Truth Social account after sending the message.

Additionally, Montague reportedly said he was upset with the current politics and turned to Truth Social to express his frustrations.

The complaint acknowledged that Montague said he did not have a specific reason to direct his threat toward Miller or Bondi, adding that he could not identify Bondi.

Ultimately, Montague expressed remorse for his post, the complaint noted.

The FBI said in the complaint that Montague does not own or have access to weapons, nor did he have plans, intentions or the means to travel to commit such violence.

Still, the FBI found probable cause to charge Montague with threatening to harm the president and members of his administration.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.