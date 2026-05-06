Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Trump, Rubio and Bondi

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Nathaniel Sanders II, 32, is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Tuesday.

Sanders, who appeared in federal court Monday, allegedly sent numerous social media posts between January and April that threatened to kill the three leaders.

Sanders allegedly threatened to bomb the White House and mentioned first lady Melania Trump in social media posts while referencing the fact that he owned a gun, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida.

"Imma bomb the (expletive) White House," he posted on X, according to the complaint.

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"I don't know what to do Melania, like, all I got is a gun. It's the only thing I can use now is a gun," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram, per the complaint.

Another video allegedly targeted Rubio. "Like when I get my hands on him, I'm gonna hurt him. Simple as that," Sanders said.

"Threats against public officials are not political speech," U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said in a statement.

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"They are serious federal crimes that endanger public safety and the rule of law. The complaint alleges that this defendant repeatedly threatened to assassinate the President of the United States and other senior officials," he added. "Those allegations will now be tested in court. Our Office will continue working with the U.S. Secret Service and our law enforcement partners to investigate threats, protect public officials, and ensure that those who violate federal law are held accountable."

The U.S. attorney's office charged Sanders with threatening the president of the United States and transmitting threats in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Investigations into his threats involve the United States Secret Service (USSS), U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Diplomatic Security Service and Miami Beach Police Department.

"Making threats against the President of the United States is a federal crime, and we treat it with the seriousness it deserves every time," Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend of the U.S. Secret Service, Miami Field Office also said.

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"It does not matter where the threat is made or what platform is used, our agents will identify you, investigate you, and work alongside our federal and local partners to bring charges when appropriate. We remain relentless in our mission to protect the President and to act swiftly against anyone who puts others at risk."

Sanders' arrest was the result of a protected intelligence investigation which highlighted the efficacy of the Secret Service to identify threats "before they can make a plan," a Secret Service spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital contacted the U.S. Attorney for Florida's Southern District for additional comment.