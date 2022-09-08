Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Man fires shots, exposes himself and climbs wires in DC prior to arrest

The man was reported to be experiencing a mental health crisis

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing electrical wires and rooftops in northwest Washington, D.C.

The incident started Wednesday and lasted into the early morning hours Thursday. 

Police told FOX 5 DC the man was experiencing a mental health crisis during the ordeal. The unidentified man sat along tree branches, and when police were not able to get him down, they inflated what appeared to be a giant moon bounce on the street below.  

A woman who asked not to be identified told the TV station the man broke into her home while she was at work. 

WASHINGTON D.C. LAW ENFORCEMENT HELP A WOMAN DELIVER A BABY GIRL IN AN SUV NEAR US CAPITOL

"He randomly picked my house to enter," she said. "He broke in my door, and he came in. [He] came upstairs, broke the window, and accessed my porch. He’s been jumping on my next-door neighbors' [porches] on both sides, back and forth, just creating havoc."

Responding authorities declared a barricade and closed off several streets in the Brightwood Park neighborhood. 

14-YEAR-OLD BOY IN WASHINGTON, DC BATTLING 'LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES' AFTER BEING SHOT

A police standoff took place Sept. 7, 2022, in Northwest D.C. A man stood on a rooftop, fired shots, and exposed himself, before climbing across electric wires.

A police standoff took place Sept. 7, 2022, in Northwest D.C. A man stood on a rooftop, fired shots, and exposed himself, before climbing across electric wires. (FOX 5 News DC)

"By 5 p.m., authorities notified the public that they had recovered a firearm from the scene and that there was no longer an active threat. The man, who was in various states of undress, later put on his clothes," FOX 5 reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The situation ended peacefully around 1 a.m. when officers were able to take the man into custody. The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.