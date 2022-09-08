Man fires shots, exposes himself and climbs wires in DC prior to arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing electrical wires and rooftops in northwest Washington, D.C.

The incident started Wednesday and lasted into the early morning hours Thursday.

Police told FOX 5 DC the man was experiencing a mental health crisis during the ordeal. The unidentified man sat along tree branches, and when police were not able to get him down, they inflated what appeared to be a giant moon bounce on the street below.

A woman who asked not to be identified told the TV station the man broke into her home while she was at work.

WASHINGTON D.C. LAW ENFORCEMENT HELP A WOMAN DELIVER A BABY GIRL IN AN SUV NEAR US CAPITOL

"He randomly picked my house to enter," she said. "He broke in my door, and he came in. [He] came upstairs, broke the window, and accessed my porch. He’s been jumping on my next-door neighbors' [porches] on both sides, back and forth, just creating havoc."

Responding authorities declared a barricade and closed off several streets in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

14-YEAR-OLD BOY IN WASHINGTON, DC BATTLING 'LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES' AFTER BEING SHOT

"By 5 p.m., authorities notified the public that they had recovered a firearm from the scene and that there was no longer an active threat. The man, who was in various states of undress, later put on his clothes," FOX 5 reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The situation ended peacefully around 1 a.m. when officers were able to take the man into custody. The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.