14-year-old boy in Washington, DC battling 'life-threatening injuries' after being shot

Police in Washington, D.C., are on the hunt Wednesday for a vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting in which a 14-year-old boy reportedly was struck in the head.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the northwest quadrant of the city, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch.

"Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said in a statement. "DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

"A second victim was located at the scene suffering from a graze wound and was treated on scene," police added.

Fox5 DC identified the juvenile as a 14-year-old boy and the other victim as a woman who was hit in the shoulder.

Police are now searching for "a black 2013 Nissan Altima with a MD tag of 8EL7854."

"The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia," police also said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.