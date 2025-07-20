Expand / Collapse search
Trump lashes out at Biden after illegal immigrant accused of shooting CBP officer in NYC

Shooting suspect with lengthy criminal history was caught and released at the border on Biden's watch

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Off duty CBP officer shot during attempted robbery in NYC Video

Off duty CBP officer shot during attempted robbery in NYC

Video shows the shooting of an off duty CBP officer in NYC. One of the suspects is a previously deported Dominican illegal alien with a kidnapping warrant out of Massachusetts.

President Donald Trump lashed out at former President Joe Biden after an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was allegedly shot in the face by an illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal rap sheet in New York City.

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday. "He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED."

The suspect was identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national. DHS confirmed that Nunez was arrested by Border Patrol near San Luis, Arizona, in April 2023, but was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration. 

The agency also told Fox News that Nunez has an active warrant for kidnapping in the state of Massachusetts, in addition to prior felony arrests. During a press conference on Sunday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said Nunez had prior arrests for assault and violating an order of protection. Adams said Nunez also had an active bench warrant from the Bronx, was wanted for a robbery from last December and a stabbing from January. 

TEXAS BORDER PATROL SHOOTER DETAILS REMAIN SCANT AS VIOLENCE AGAINST ICE, CBP AGENTS SURGES

Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest

President Trump condemned the shooting of an off-duty CBP officer in New York City in a Truth Social post Sunday. (Rick Scuteri)

"The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back," Trump added. "That’s how evil and dangerous they are!"

Authorities said Nunez rode up on a motorized scooter with another suspect and attempted to rob the CBP officer as he sat in Riverside Park on Saturday night.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP IN HANDWRITTEN LETTER

Split image of shooting, suspect

Video shows two suspects, allegedly one being Nunez, approaching the off-duty officer before shots were fired. (Department of Homeland Security)

The officer, who has not yet been identified, pulled out a gun to defend himself. Police said the officer and Nunez were both shot multiple times. Nunez walked into an area hospital after the shooting, police said. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries. 

Trump added that the off-duty officer "bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage."

miguel francisco mora nunez

Nunez, who remains hospitalized, was hit in the groin and leg during the shootout with the CBP officer. (Department of Homeland Security)

Adams said Nunez was taken into custody.

"He has inflicted violence in our city and once he is charged for last night's crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet," Adams said.

DHS has lodged a detainer against Nunez.

Fox News Digital's Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

