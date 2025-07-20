Trump lashes out at Biden after illegal immigrant accused of shooting CBP officer in NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump lashed out at former President Joe Biden after an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was allegedly shot in the face by an illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal rap sheet in New York City.

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday. "He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED."

The suspect was identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national. DHS confirmed that Nunez was arrested by Border Patrol near San Luis, Arizona, in April 2023, but was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

The agency also told Fox News that Nunez has an active warrant for kidnapping in the state of Massachusetts, in addition to prior felony arrests. During a press conference on Sunday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said Nunez had prior arrests for assault and violating an order of protection. Adams said Nunez also had an active bench warrant from the Bronx, was wanted for a robbery from last December and a stabbing from January.

"The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back," Trump added. "That’s how evil and dangerous they are!"

Authorities said Nunez rode up on a motorized scooter with another suspect and attempted to rob the CBP officer as he sat in Riverside Park on Saturday night.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, pulled out a gun to defend himself. Police said the officer and Nunez were both shot multiple times. Nunez walked into an area hospital after the shooting, police said. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries.

Trump added that the off-duty officer "bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage."

Adams said Nunez was taken into custody.

"He has inflicted violence in our city and once he is charged for last night's crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet," Adams said.

DHS has lodged a detainer against Nunez.

Fox News Digital's Bill Melugin contributed to this report.