Man charged in crash that killed mother and two young sons has ICE detainer, prior DWI convictions

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The man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her two young sons is now the subject of an ICE detainer, as new details emerge about his background and criminal history.

Victor Napoleon Reyes, 33, is charged with three counts of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday night crash on Arch Street that left 31-year-old Breu’hna Hall and her two sons dead.

According to jail records, Reyes is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond and is also subject to an ICE hold.

Reyes’ attorney, Bill James Jr., told Channel 7 News he does not believe his client has legal status in the United States.

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"As far as being in the country… I do not believe he has legal status here, no," James said.

James told the outlet the ICE hold was likely triggered by Reyes’ arrest.

"If someone is arrested, and they are believed to be illegal, a lot of times ICE will put a hold on them," he said, adding that "you’re not going to get an ICE hold unless you’re in custody."

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He also said that if Reyes posts bond, he could be turned over to federal authorities.

"If he bonds out, then he’ll be released to ICE, and then it’ll be up to ICE whether they take him or not," James told Channel 7 News.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Reyes’ attorney and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.

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Arkansas State Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Arch Street near Dixon Road, when Reyes, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a Buick.

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Inside the Buick were Hall and her two young sons — 4-year-old Dax Barnes and 2-year-old Dyce Love. Authorities confirmed all three died from their injuries, and say Reyes fled the scene on foot, prompting a two-day search before he was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

According to legal records obtained by Channel 7 News, Reyes has a history of impaired driving. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to DWI in the first degree. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to DWI in the second degree, along with driving on a suspended license.

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James told Channel 7 News those prior offenses do not automatically mean Reyes was negligent in this case.

"Whether he’s done something in the past doesn’t automatically mean he was negligent in this case," he said, adding that his client’s immigration status "certainly makes it easier to charge those folks," though he acknowledged there appears to be probable cause.

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Loved ones describe Hall as a devoted mother and "a joy to be around," now mourned alongside her two young sons. She leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, whom family members say they will continue to support. A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses and assist the family.

Reyes has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on July 1.