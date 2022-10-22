Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Man arrested in DC after allegedly pouring gallon of urine on woman

James Walker, Jr., 55, was arrested for simple assault

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
A suspect has been arrested in Washington, D.C., after a woman claimed he poured a gallon of urine on her as she was walking downtown.

James Walker, Jr., 55, was arrested for simple assault, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at the 1500 block of K Street NW at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, FOX 5 reported.

A suspect has been arrested in Washington, D.C., after a woman claimed he poured a gallon of urine on her as she was walking downtown. (iStock)

The victim told officers when they arrived that the suspect had thrown a gallon full of urine on her as she was walking on the sidewalk toward a coffee shop.

She said her head and face were covered in urine, according to police. She was not seriously hurt.

Witnesses reported hearing the woman scream and seeing a man grab her from behind and pour a gallon of liquid on her.