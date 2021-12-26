Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Man allegedly shoots parents Christmas morning in affluent Long Island home

29-year-old man arrested in New Jersey

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
A couple on Long Island, New York, was found shot Christmas morning and their adult son is allegedly to blame.

The pair was found in the affluent community of Hewlett Harbor by Nassau County police Saturday, according to multiple media reports. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m.

A couple was shot Christmas morning on Long Island, allegedly by their adult son (Google Maps)

A 64-year-old woman was shot in the head, while a 65-year-old man was shot in the back. They were rushed to a local hospital and are expected to survive, the New York Post reported

CBS New York reported that neighbors and property records showed the home was purchased by Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti.

An investigation led detectives to Mahwah, New Jersey, where a 29-year-old man was arrested, according to PIX11. He is believed to be the couple's adult son. He remained in custody Saturday night and charges are pending.

No motive has been released. 

