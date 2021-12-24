GOP’s Elise Stefanik receives Christmas gift as Dem rival makes Twitter gaffe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Yorker. It’s what residents of the Empire State have long called themselves.

It’s even the name of a magazine – and for more than a half-century it was the name of a model of Chrysler automobile.

So it’s probably no surprise that a Democrat hoping to win a primary next year and then unseat GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st Congressional District drew some mockery Friday when he referred to the state’s voters as "New Yorkians."

"While Elise Stefanik is focused on starting culture wars, I’m focused on helping everyday New Yorkians," candidate Matt Putorti posted on Twitter on Friday morning.

A short time later, Stefanik responded to the Christmas gift by posting a Christmas card to her constituents.

"Merry Christmas New YorkERS!" Stefanik wrote. "Sending you peace, love, and joy this holiday season."

The post was accompanied by a family photo of Stefanik, husband Matt Manda and their 2-month-old baby son Sam.

"Santa came early to #NY21 !!" Stefanik wrote in a separate post, reacting to Putorti’s gaffe.

Putorti’s original post was soon gone from his Twitter page – replaced by a corrected version saying "New Yorkers."

