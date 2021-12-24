Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

GOP’s Elise Stefanik receives Christmas gift as Dem rival makes Twitter gaffe

The Republican claimed 'Santa came early' after the Democrat referred to the state's residents as 'New Yorkians'

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Yorker. It’s what residents of the Empire State have long called themselves.

It’s even the name of a magazine – and for more than a half-century it was the name of a model of Chrysler automobile.

So it’s probably no surprise that a Democrat hoping to win a primary next year and then unseat GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st Congressional District drew some mockery Friday when he referred to the state’s voters as "New Yorkians."

THE MOST MEMORABLE POLITICAL GAFFES OF 2021

"While Elise Stefanik is focused on starting culture wars, I’m focused on helping everyday New Yorkians," candidate Matt Putorti posted on Twitter on Friday morning.

A short time later, Stefanik responded to the Christmas gift by posting a Christmas card to her constituents.

"Merry Christmas New YorkERS!" Stefanik wrote. "Sending you peace, love, and joy this holiday season."

The post was accompanied by a family photo of Stefanik, husband Matt Manda and their 2-month-old baby son Sam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Santa came early to #NY21 !!" Stefanik wrote in a separate post, reacting to Putorti’s gaffe.

Putorti’s original post was soon gone from his Twitter page – replaced by a corrected version saying "New Yorkers."

But many social media users saw screen captures of the errant post and offered reactions of their own. Some samples:

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

More from Politics