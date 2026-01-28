Man who nearly beat Chicago train passenger to death walks free with no prison time: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of nearly beating another passenger to death aboard a Chicago train will not spend any time in prison, according to local reports.

According to CWBChicago, citing court records, 45-year-old Jesus Ramirez will not serve any prison time after he allegedly beat up a passenger on a CTA Pink Line train on April 10, 2024.

According to the outlet, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on Monday. Ramirez was sentenced to two years but received credit for over a year spent on electronic monitoring. His term was further halved under Illinois law, which applies to most charges.

The Chicago Police Department, in April, asked for the public's assistance after the attack aboard the public train.

According to police, Ramirez allegedly approached the CTA passenger and punched the victim in the face. They said he then continued to punch and kick the victim in the face and body.

The department said Ramirez and the 37-year-old victim did not know each other when they crossed paths. Authorities said the pair exchanged words and the situation turned physical.

The escalation and attack were caught on surveillance video and the Chicago Police Department released photos of the suspect, later identified as Ramirez.

According to CWBChicago, the victim spent about a week in a coma and roughly two months hospitalized with a scattered brain bleed, traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, a temporal bone fracture, ear damage, and a fractured nasal bone.

During an early court appearance, Judge Ankur Srivastava said Ramirez "nearly beat [the] victim to death on the CTA."

Ramirez was initially booked in the Cook County Jail with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm charges, but three months later he was released on an ankle monitor.