Chicago

Man who nearly beat Chicago train passenger to death walks free with no prison time: report

Jesus Ramirez received credit for electronic monitoring time and sentence reduction under Illinois law

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Trump threatens to cut Chicago transit funding after criminal allegedly set woman on fire Video

Trump threatens to cut Chicago transit funding after criminal allegedly set woman on fire

'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss suspect Lawrence Reed's criminal history prior to allegedly dousing a woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire on a train in Chicago.

A man accused of nearly beating another passenger to death aboard a Chicago train will not spend any time in prison, according to local reports.

According to CWBChicago, citing court records, 45-year-old Jesus Ramirez will not serve any prison time after he allegedly beat up a passenger on a CTA Pink Line train on April 10, 2024.

According to the outlet, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on Monday. Ramirez was sentenced to two years but received credit for over a year spent on electronic monitoring. His term was further halved under Illinois law, which applies to most charges.

A close up photo from surveillance footage of the suspect, later identified as Jesus Martinez

A man accused of a brutal Chicago train attack that left a victim in a coma walks free without prison time after serving electronic monitoring sentence for the assault. (Chicago Police Department)

DHS BRASS BLASTS CHICAGO MAYOR FOR BLAMING ICE CHIEF AS CRIME RISES AFTER ‘SAFEST SUMMER’ CLAIM

The Chicago Police Department, in April, asked for the public's assistance after the attack aboard the public train.

According to police, Ramirez allegedly approached the CTA passenger and punched the victim in the face. They said he then continued to punch and kick the victim in the face and body.

The department said Ramirez and the 37-year-old victim did not know each other when they crossed paths. Authorities said the pair exchanged words and the situation turned physical.

The escalation and attack were caught on surveillance video and the Chicago Police Department released photos of the suspect, later identified as Ramirez.

Booking photo for Jesus Martinez

Jesus Ramirez was initially booked in Cook County, but later released with an ankle monitor following the April 2025 incident. (Cook County Jail)

GRIEVING FATHER SAYS DAUGHTER'S DEATH BY ILLEGAL ALIEN SHOWS COST OF SANCTUARY POLICIES

According to CWBChicago, the victim spent about a week in a coma and roughly two months hospitalized with a scattered brain bleed, traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, a temporal bone fracture, ear damage, and a fractured nasal bone.

During an early court appearance, Judge Ankur Srivastava said Ramirez "nearly beat [the] victim to death on the CTA."

The attacker was caught on train surveillance footage

Police said the attacker came up to a passenger on the train and punched him in the face, and then went on kicking and punching the victim – causing serious injuries. (Chicago Police Department )

Ramirez was initially booked in the Cook County Jail with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm charges, but three months later he was released on an ankle monitor.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
