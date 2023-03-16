Major break in mysterious murder of Florida Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state attorney's office announced Thursday a major break in the shocking murder of Florida father of four Jared Bridegan, who was gunned down in front of his toddler more than a year ago.

Melissa Nelson, the state attorney for Florida's Fourth Judicial District, and the Jacksonville Beach Police Department are expected to disclose a "significant development" in the shooting death of Bridegan at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Bridegan, 33, was executed Feb. 16, 2022, in an upscale suburb of Jacksonville Beach in front of his then-2-year-old daughter, Bexley, when he stepped out of car to move a tire in the road.

Bridegan's ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and her second husband, Mario Fernandez, 35, remain suspects in the case, according to law enforcement sources.

Henry Tenon, 61, who is connected to Fernandez, was arrested in February on second-degree murder , conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact and child abuse charges for allegedly gunning down Bridegan.

Charging documents allege that Tenon conspired with at least one accomplice for six weeks to plot the cold-blooded killing.

At the time of the shooting, Tenon worked as a handyman for Fernandez and lived in one of his rental homes in Jacksonville. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gardner-Fernandez, 35, and Bridegan divorced in 2016 – but they continued to battle over custody of their 10-year-old twins and finances until his death.

A tattoo parlor staffer said that, shortly before the divorce, Gardner-Fernandez asked if he knew anyone who could "shut him up."

Amid mounting public scrutiny, Gardner-Fernandez, the scion of a wealthy Mormon family, moved 2,800 miles to the Pacific Northwest late last year.

Fox News Digital exclusively reported that her parents secretly purchased a $1 million home for her in West Richland, Washington using an LLC.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Fernandez appears to be estranged from her second husband, who has been living in Orlando, Florida, and did not join her for the cross-country move.

Fernandez was spotted in January crouching in front of his home and shaving his beard with an electric razor.

Bridegan's widow and second wife, Kirsten Bridegan, with whom he shares Bexley, 3, and London, 1, made a plea directly to Tenon.

"Henry, if you get to hear this, please choose now to do the right thing. Please help us receive justice sooner than later," she tearfully told reporters at a press conference after his arrest. "Please help us in this nightmare that we are living every single day."

Kirsten told Fox News Digital that she would continue fighting for justice until every single person involved in her husband's murder was held accountable.

"There are more people," she said. "This was orchestrated, this was planned and this was specific to Jared."