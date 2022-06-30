Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine woman killed, stabbed nearly 500 times, affidavit says

The Maine woman's alleged killers had accused her of stealing money, the affidavit says

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman killed in Maine was stabbed nearly 500 times, according to an affidavit unsealed on Wednesday. 

An autopsy showed that 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Perry, Maine was killed in her home in April, State Police Detective Lawrence Anderson wrote in the affidavit.

Kailie A. Brackett, left, and Donnell J. Dana. 

Kailie A. Brackett, left, and Donnell J. Dana.  (Washington County Jail)

A relative discovered Neptune’s body wrapped in a blanket with wounds on her legs, stomach, neck and head. She’d been stabbed 484 times, according to the affidavit.  

Donnell J. Dana, 39, and Kailie A. Brackett, 38, were both charged with murder on April 29, just over a week after Neptune died. 

ME POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN IN CONNECTION WITH FATAL HIT-AND-RUN IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

The affidavit indicated Brackett had accused Neptune of stealing money, and that Dana and Brackett – who both knew Neptune – planned to rob her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The disclosure of the affidavit was first reported by the Bangor Daily News. Dana and Brackett are being held in the Washington County Jail without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  