Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

ME police search for man in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Acadia National Park

Police search for Acadia hit-and-run suspect

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat.

The crash on the campus of the Schoodic Institute within the park killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, some time between Saturday night and early Sunday. Police said the man sought in connection with the death had been in a relationship with Mokeme, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The details of how Mokeme was struck remained unclear. Police were still investigating Mokeme's death.

3 TEENS KILLED AFTER UNLICENSED DRIVER, 16, SKIDS OFF ROAD SLAMS INTO TREE, POLICE SAY

Mokeme served as creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat in Bowdoin. The organization offers retreats and programs for Black children and adults.

Police are searching for hit-and-run suspect who killed Nicole Mokeme.

Police are searching for hit-and-run suspect who killed Nicole Mokeme.

Mokeme was also one of the organizers of the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor. That event was in progress at the time of the hit-and-run.

MAINE AMTRAK TRAIN ACCIDENT LEAVES TWO DEAD