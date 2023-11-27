Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Maine caretaker charged with killing partner, grandmother

Tzara Jones, 53, charged with 2 counts of murder

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A caretaker in Maine has been charged in the death of her romantic partner and grandmother, authorities said.

NEW YORK COUPLE, 5-YEAR-OLD SON, FOUND STABBED TO DEATH IN APARTMENT: OFFICIALS

Police said deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the town of Denmark on Saturday and found two people dead. They later charged Tzara Jones, 53, of Denmark, with two counts of murder.

Portland, Cumberland, Augusta crime

A Maine woman has been charged with the homicides of her romantic partner and grandmother.

Court documents identified the victims as Jones' romantic partner, Michael Willett, and her grandmother, Aremean Mayo. No details were provided about how the two were killed. Police said an autopsy determined that both were the victims of homicide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones was transported to Oxford County Jail and is expected to be arraigned in district court. It wasn't clear on Monday if Jones had hired an attorney.