Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: 'Person of interest' wanted secret room with hooks on its wall built in home, contractor reveals

A handyman in Utah told Fox News exclusively on Friday that the person of interest that police have identified in the search for a missing University of Utah student asked to build a secret, soundproofed room with hooks on its walls just as Salt Lake City police announced an arrest in the case.

Police said Friday that a person was arrested earlier in the day in connection to the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, the 23-year-old student who was last seen meeting an unknown individual around 3 a.m. on June 17 near a park in Salt Lake City. Authorities did not immediately reveal if the suspect arrested was the owner of a home that police searched this week and dug up holes in its backyard.

Salt Lake City police did not identify the homeowner, just saying he was a "person of interest."

Meanwhile, Brian Wolf, a local contractor, told Fox News on Friday that the individual who owned that home reached out to him in April and asked him to build a “soundproof” room there.

“He slowly added on other requests, like building a secret door and adding hooks to the wall,” Wolf said, explaining how the individual asked him to come to the home and give him an estimate for the potential project.

Wolf added that the person said he wanted construction done as soon as possible, “before his girlfriend got back into town.”

The contractor, who owns a home repair business in Utah, said he was “weirded out” by the whole scenario and turned down the job offer, telling the individual he was too busy.

Lueck was last seen after she was dropped off by a Lyft driver at the park near Salt Lake City. She had hailed the ride after flying in from Los Angeles - where she had attended her grandmother's funeral.

Police said the Lyft driver has been cleared in the case and told them Lueck did not seem distressed on her way to the park. Two of Lueck's friends told Fox News that they don't believe that she would intend to go to the park at 3 a.m.

Meanwhile. a neighbor of the homeowner who is a person of interest told Fox News on Thursday that "many women" frequented his home.

"There were always so many women coming in and out at all hours of the night," the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Fox News.

Authorities said police searched the Salt Lake City home for about 19 hours for clues on Lueck's whereabouts. They said they were also looking for a mattress and box spring removed from the home last week.

Another neighbor, Tom Camomile, defended the “person of interest” calling him a “professional man” and a “nice guy.”

“I’m surprised because I wouldn’t take him for that but then we never really know who, what, when, where, or why but I would be really, really surprised if it turns out that he is actually involved in it,” Camomile told Fox News.

