Arrest made in disappearance of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck

One person has been taken into custody Friday morning in relation to the disappearance of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake City police announced.

Further details on the arrest – which came a day after police finished searching a Salt Lake City home whose owner they then identified as a person of interest -- were not immediately available. A SWAT team was seen swarming an apartment complex in the city this morning, but it is not clear if their actions are related to the Lueck case.

Lueck, 23, was last seen meeting an unknown individual around 3 a.m. on June 17 near a park in Salt Lake City after being dropped off by a Lyft driver.

PERSON OF INTEREST IN MACKENZIE LUECK CASE WANTED SECRET ROOM BUILT, CONTRACTOR SAYS

In their search of a home there this week, police dug up holes in its backyard and removed items from the property for further forensic investigation.

The owner of that home had recently expressed a desire to build a secret, soundproofed room with hooks on its walls in the basement of it, a contractor revealed to Fox News on Friday.

Brian Wolf, who owns a home repair business in Utah, said the individual reached out to him in April and asked him to give him an estimate for the potential renovation project.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He slowly added on other requests, like building a secret door and adding hooks to the wall,” Wolf told Fox News, adding that the ultimately turned down the job offer because he was "weirded out" by the requests.

Salt Lake City police are expected to reveal more about the arrest at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates...

Fox News' Cristina Corbin contributed to this report.