Magazine publisher Jason Binn arrested in NYC for allegedly grabbing 16-year-old's buttocks

A magazine publisher who hobnobs with supermodels and celebs, including now-disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his wife, was arrested in New York City for allegedly grabbing a 16-year-old’s buttocks earlier this year, new court papers show.

Jason Binn, the 54-year-old DuJour Media bigwig, was charged with forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, for allegedly grabbing the teenager’s backside in Tribeca on February 14, according to a criminal complaint provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Binn and the girl were in front of a building on Broadway near White Street around 8 a.m. when he allegedly placed "his hand on her buttocks over her clothing and squeezed her buttocks" without her consent, the criminal complaint states.

The New York Post reported that the victim was a relative of Binn’s.

Binn’s attorney did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests seeking comment on Tuesday morning. The founder of DuJour Media – a "luxury lifestyle media brand" – has for years been seen rubbing elbows with models, including Bella Hadid and Cindy Crawford, as well as actors and musicians alike. Last year, Forbes lauded him as a "New York publishing legend" who had an "incomparable ability to connect with and access celebrities, influential leaders, and prominent figures in an array of industries."

According to the report, DuJour is the media group behind several publications, including Gotham Los Angeles, Town and Country and its self-named magazine.

JASON BINN AND HIS BIG-NAME ACQUAINTANCES:

Binn declined to comment to the New York Post on Monday, but his divorce attorney, Valentina Shaknes, told the Post the allegations were "unfortunately the latest chapter in a long and bitter divorce proceeding."

He appeared in Manhattan criminal court on Monday, when he was released on his own recognizance and was slapped with a temporary order of protection, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said.

He is due back in court on July 13.