Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Magazine publisher Jason Binn arrested in NYC for allegedly grabbing 16-year-old's buttocks

DuJour Media founder Jason Binn, who was charged in NYC, is often photographed with big-name celebrities and supermodels

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A magazine publisher who hobnobs with supermodels and celebs, including now-disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his wife, was arrested in New York City for allegedly grabbing a 16-year-old’s buttocks earlier this year, new court papers show. 

Jason Binn, the 54-year-old DuJour Media bigwig, was charged with forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, for allegedly grabbing the teenager’s backside in Tribeca on February 14, according to a criminal complaint provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. 

Binn and the girl were in front of a building on Broadway near White Street around 8 a.m. when he allegedly placed "his hand on her buttocks over her clothing and squeezed her buttocks" without her consent, the criminal complaint states. 

AMBER HEARD STANDS BY TESTIMONY TO HER 'DYING DAY'

Jason Binn has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. His attorney did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests seeking comment. 

Jason Binn has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. His attorney did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests seeking comment.  (iStock (inset: Getty Images))

The New York Post reported that the victim was a relative of Binn’s.

Binn’s attorney did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests seeking comment on Tuesday morning. The founder of DuJour Media – a "luxury lifestyle media brand" – has for years been seen rubbing elbows with models, including Bella Hadid and Cindy Crawford, as well as actors and musicians alike. Last year, Forbes lauded him as a "New York publishing legend" who had an "incomparable ability to connect with and access celebrities, influential leaders, and prominent figures in an array of industries."

NYPD OFF-DUTY TRANSIT OFFICER FOUND STABBED TO DEATH; ESTRANGED HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT

According to the report, DuJour is the media group behind several publications, including Gotham Los Angeles, Town and Country and its self-named magazine. 

JASON BINN AND HIS BIG-NAME ACQUAINTANCES:

  • Jason Binn Joy Behar Chris Cuomo
    Image 1 of 6

    Jason Binn, Lorraine Bracco, Joy Behar and Chris Cuomo attend the Hamptons magazine celebration of cover star Joy Behar at Paramount Hotel on September 30, 2010 in New York City.  (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/WireImage for Niche Media, LLC)

  • Jason Binn Gene Simmons Cindy Crawford
    Image 2 of 6

    Musician Gene Simmons, Model Cindy Crawford and CEO &amp;amp; Founder of DuJour Media Jason Binn attend the fashion week celebration with DuJour Magazine hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at Mr. Purple on September 11, 2017 in New York City.   (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

  • Jason Binn Kate Beckinsale
    Image 3 of 6

    Kate Beckinsale and Jason Binn attend DuJour Cover Star Kate Beckinsale Celebrates Spring Issue With CEO And Founder Jason Binn Presented by Paul Chevalier of Whispering Angel at PhD (Dream Downtown Hotel Rooftop) on February 28, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

  • Jason Binn with Cuomo Liev Schrieber
    Image 4 of 6

    Actor Liev Schriever, Gotham Magazine Editor in Cheif Christina Greeven Cuomo, and Niche Media CEO Jason Binn attend the celebration of Hamptons Magazine's Father's Day Issue at The Gates on June 22, 2009 in New York City.   (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Niche Media)

  • Jason Binn Bella Hadid
    Image 5 of 6

    Jason Binn (L) and Bella Hadid attends the Jump Into Spring: MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2019 Launch Party at Dolby Soho on February 5, 2019 in New York City.   (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

  • Jason Binn Cuba Gooding Jr
    Image 6 of 6

    Claudine  DeNiro, Jason Binn, and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend DuJour Media's Jason Binn Celebration of His Birthday In New York City at Cipriani Wall Street on January 22, 2020 in New York City.  (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media )

Binn declined to comment to the New York Post on Monday, but his divorce attorney, Valentina Shaknes, told the Post the allegations were "unfortunately the latest chapter in a long and bitter divorce proceeding." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He appeared in Manhattan criminal court on Monday, when he was released on his own recognizance and was slapped with a temporary order of protection, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said. 

He is due back in court on July 13. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 