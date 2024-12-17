Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

Luigi Mangione's mom questioned by police 1 day before accused CEO slayer was captured

She told investigators it 'might be something that she could see him doing'

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Luigi Mangione charged with 3 counts of murder Video

Luigi Mangione charged with 3 counts of murder

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on 'Your World.'

Luigi Mangione's mother spoke to police just one day before the accused killer was captured, and investigators say she told them that the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson "might be something that she could see him doing."

Last month, Mangione's mother reported her son missing to San Francisco police, saying she had not spoken to him since July.

Investigators in California believed they recognized Mangione after the New York Police Department (NYPD) released images of the suspect in Thompson's murder, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

Kenny said investigators then called Mangione's mother to ask if the suspect who police were hunting could be her son.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE INDICTED IN NEW YORK

Composite image of Luigi Mangione with inset of the shooting of Brian Thompson

Police contacted Luigi Mangione's mother just one day before he was captured in Pennsylvania. (Fox News)

"They had a conversation where she didn't indicate that it was her son in the photograph, but she said it might be something that she could see him doing," Kenny said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Kenny said the phone conversation happened "very late" on Dec. 7. Mangione, an Ivy League-educated computer programmer, was captured on Dec. 9 at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione is being held in Pennsylvania as authorities work to extradite him to New York. 

UNITED HEALTHCARE CEO MURDER: IVY LEAGUE PROFESSOR ADDRESSES SUSPECT'S POSSIBLE RADICALIZATION IN COLLEGE

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione's mother told police that the murder of Brian Thompson "might be something that she could see him doing." (Fox News)

On Tuesday, Mangione was indicted by a New York grand jury.

Mangione faces a charge of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, seven criminal possession of a weapon charges of various degrees and criminal possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT HAS OUTBURST OUTSIDE PENNSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg called it a "brazen, targeted and premeditated shooting."

Mangione is due back in court Thursday.

A split image of Luigi Mangione yelling outside court and Brian Thompson's headshot.

Luigi Mangione, left, is charged with first-degree murder in New York in the Dec. 4 execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (David Dee Delagado for Fox News Digital | Businesswire)

Sources tell Fox News that Mangione does not plan to fight extradition at Thursday's hearing in Pennsylvania. If that ends up being the case, he could be back in New York the same day.

Mangione, 26, is accused of sneaking up behind Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel as the victim, who lived in Minnesota, made his way to a shareholder conference early on the morning of Dec. 4.

He then allegedly shot Thompson to death in an assassination-style ambush that was caught on surveillance video.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.