Louisville bank shooting suspect: Who is Connor Sturgeon?

Connor Sturgeon, 23, worked at the bank

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Louisville, Kentucky officials brief media after shooting at downtown bank Video

Louisville, Kentucky officials brief media after shooting at downtown bank

Louisville police, mayor and Kentucky governor speak to the media after a gunman opened fire in the building that houses Old National Bank. (WHAS)

Louisville police have identified Connor Sturgeon as the man who opened fire at the Old National Bank on East Main Street Monday morning.

The 23-year-old worked at the bank, Louisville Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a 3 p.m. news briefing. He was livestreaming during the attack, she added.

The first reports of shots fired came in at 8:38 a.m., she said. Sturgeon shot at responding officers.

"We then returned fire and stopped that threat," she said.  "The suspect is deceased. This is the only time that I will mention the suspect name in this case: Connor Sturgeon, white male, 23 years of age, who was employed at Old National Bank."

KENTUCKY POLICE END BANK SHOOTING WITHIN MINUTES, ‘ABOSLUTELY’ SAVED LIVES: TIMELINE

Connor Sturgeon was killed by responding officers after he opened fire on a bank in Louisville Monday.

Connor Sturgeon was killed by responding officers after he opened fire on a bank in Louisville Monday. (Connor Sturgeon/LinkedIn)

Sturgeon used a rifle during the attack, she said. It was not immediately clear whether he purchased it himself, she said.

Gwinn-Villaroel said she was unaware of any prior contacts between police and the gunman.

EMOTIONAL KENTUCKY GOV. BESHEAR SAYS HE KNOWS LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTING VICTIMS PERSONALLY, PLEADS FOR PRAYERS

"It is clear from the officers' response that they absolutely saved people's lives," Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at an earlier press conference.

Louisville police have identified 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon as the gunman in Monday morning's attack on an Old National Bank in the city's downtown neighborhood. 

Louisville police have identified 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon as the gunman in Monday morning's attack on an Old National Bank in the city's downtown neighborhood.  (Connor Sturgeon/LinkedIn)

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sturgeon worked at the bank for about two years as a "syndications associate and portfolio banker" and had three prior summer internships there.

He wrote that he had a master’s degree from the University of Alabama.

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. April, 10, 2023.  

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. April, 10, 2023.   ( Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network via REUTERS)

Sturgeon's dad was a college and high school basketball coach in Indiana who led his most recent team to two sectional tights with a record of 142-45 before retiring last year, the Louisville-based WLKY-TV reported in April 2022. The school in Floyd Knobs, Indiana, is just 10 miles away from downtown Louisville.

Before coaching there, he had left his job as the successful head coach at the University of Indianapolis in 2007 to spend more time with his family, according to a report on the website of his alma mater, DePauw University. His two sons were 9 and 6 at the time.

LOUISVILLE POLICE RESPOND TO ACTIVE AGGRESSOR AT DOWNTOWN BANK

LMPD officers search for evidence after five people were killed and six injured, including a LMPD officer, in a deadly Monday morning shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 9, 2023

LMPD officers search for evidence after five people were killed and six injured, including a LMPD officer, in a deadly Monday morning shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. April 9, 2023 (Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal - USA Today Network)

At least one officer was critically injured in the attack Monday, police said, Nickolas Wilt, who was recently sworn in.

A second responding officer suffered minor injuries. In all, four people were killed, not including the gunman, and nine injured, authorities said.

Gov. Andy Beshear, speaking at a news briefing alongside city leaders, said Monday that he had a personal connection to the attack.

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to reports, there are multiple fatalities and injuries but the shooter died at the scene. 

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to reports, there are multiple fatalities and injuries but the shooter died at the scene.  (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

"This is awful," he said. "I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through." 

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to reports, there are multiple fatalities and casualties. The shooter died at the scene. 

Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to reports, there are multiple fatalities and casualties. The shooter died at the scene.  ( Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call their tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.