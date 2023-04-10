Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky police end bank shooting within minutes, 'absolutely' saved lives: timeline

A shooter killed four and wounded eight at an Old National Bank location in Louisville

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Louisville police say at least two officers shot in deadly shooting Video

Louisville police say at least two officers shot in deadly shooting

Former SWAT team member Jack Jupin and retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the latest on the investigation into the deadly Louisville shooting. 

A gunman stormed into an Old National Bank location in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, killing four and wounding eight, including a police officer hospitalized in critical condition Monday.

At least one other officer suffered a minor injury, and the attacker was also killed, according to police.

City leaders said officers arrived within three minutes and put an end to the carnage.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call their tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE POLICE RESPOND TO ACTIVE AGGRESSOR AT DOWNTOWN BANK

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, April, 10, 2023.

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, April, 10, 2023. ( Michael Clevenger/USA Today Network via Reuters)

8:30 a.m.

The shooter arrives at the Old National Bank building on East Main Street in Louisville, across the street from a Minor League Baseball stadium.

"We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main," police announced on Twitter. "Please stay out of the area."

Caleb Goodlett, the husband of a bank worker, told the local CBS affiliate that his wife called him from inside the vault, asking him to contact police. When he did, the dispatcher reportedly told him that officers were already on the way.

Multiple Casualties Reported Following Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky Video

Another witness in the area, Hagan Curd, took video of the police and ambulance presence outside, and in it multiple shots can be heard as an officer appears to warn drivers stuck in traffic, "Active shooter at the bank!"

9:30 a.m.

The FBI's Louisville office announces that special agents are assisting local police in connection with the shooting.

Old National Bank on Oct. 3, 2015, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Old National Bank on Oct. 3, 2015, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

10:38 a.m.

"The lone shooter is deceased," police announce on Twitter.

Officers had responded within minutes. It was not immediately clear whether they killed the gunman or he took his own life, according to Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Monday, April 10, 2023.

This photo provided by Reid Cornell shows police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Monday, April 10, 2023. (Reid Cornell via AP)

11 a.m.

City leaders deliver updates at a news briefing, saying at least eight had been injured, more than the original six, including a police officer who was hospitalized in critical condition.

"It is clear from the officers' response that they absolutely saved people's lives," Humphrey said. "This was a tragic event."

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

EMOTIONAL KENTUCKY GOV. BESHEAR SAYS HE KNOWS LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTING VICTIMS PERSONALLY, PLEADS FOR PRAYERS

Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke, revealing that he knew at least two people shot in the attack. 

"This is awful," Beshear said at a press conference. "I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through." 

Police and other emergency personnel block off the street outside the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Monday, April 10, 2023.

Police and other emergency personnel block off the street outside the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

12:11 p.m.

Mayor Craig Greenberg designates the Kentucky International Convention Center as a place for victims and their families to receive assistance from city officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing and Greg Norman contributed to this report.