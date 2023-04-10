Emotional Kentucky Gov. Beshear says he knows Louisville bank shooting victims personally, pleads for prayers

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he knew at least some of the Louisville bank victims personally, as he pleaded for prayers Monday.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said there are five people dead and six injured after a shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. local time at a building that houses an Old National Bank location. One of those killed was the gunman, according to authorities.

"This is awful," Beshear said at a press conference. "I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

The governor said one of two officers injured was undergoing surgery.

"And so I hope that all the brave officers that stepped into the line of fire that are worried about one of their fellow officers will reach out for help when they need it. I hope that every one of those bank employees and folks in that building – one that I know well," Beshear said. "And my AG campaign was out of that building. And virtually everyone in it. That’s my bank."

"I hope that they will al reach out and get the help that they need. There are a lot of people that are hurting today, and if we have a place to focus our energy, I hope that it is to surround them with the love and the compassion that we have been so good at showing one another," the governor said. "I want people to know that while today is a horrific act, I do believe that this is a safe community with officers doing their very best each and every day, and that’s what we saw here."

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Beshear had tweeted earlier.

Within three minutes of being dispatched, officers arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect almost immediately still firing gunshots, Louisville Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said. Officers exchanged gunshots with that suspect, and ultimately that suspect did die at the scene.

Humphrey said police were still trying to confirm if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers. At least two officers were shot during the exchange of gunfire. Humphrey said police believe a "lone gunman" with a "connection to the bank" was responsible.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.