Louisiana police charge second person with murder in Super Bowl reporter’s drug death

A second person has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a Super Bowl reporter who was covering the major sporting event in early February in New Orleans.

Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old Kansas City, Missouri-based Telemundo sports reporter, was in New Orleans on assignment to cover the Super Bowl when he was found dead in his room with Xanax in his system at the Comfort Suites hotel in Kenner, Louisiana. At the time, officials said his death was caused by the combined toxic effects of Xanax and alcohol. They noted he was found "face-down in a pillow with no lividity around his nose and mouth."

Police arrested and charged 45-year-old Danette Colbert two days after Manzano's body was found. Colbert was nicknamed the "Bourbon Street Hustler" on social media, after she racked up several fugitive and fraud charges and a robbery charge in connection with his death.

Colbert was also charged with second-degree murder. Rickey White, her alleged accomplice, was also arrested in relation to the incident on charges of simple robbery and several counts of fraud.

The Kenner Police Department announced on Monday that White now faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with Manzano's death.

Police didn't explain why the second-degree murder charge was added, but said it comes as detectives "have worked tirelessly to uncover the details surrounding the events that led to Mr. Manzano’s tragic death."

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley previously detailed the events leading up to Manzano's death to Fox News Digital.

"They met in the French Quarter, probably in the wee hours of the morning. They came back to the hotel that was in the city of Kenner about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, at which time we do have surveillance video from the lobby of the hotel showing them going into [Manzano's] room around that time," Conley said.

"Then [Colbert] came out, ran to the store, came back about 30 minutes later, and within 10 or 15 minutes, she left the room. And he was never seen again on any video other than when he went into the room. So, she was the last one to be with him," the police chief added.

One of Manzano's credit cards was missing when detectives were processing his hotel room, leading them to obtain a search warrant for the credit card history, leading law enforcement to Colbert.

Colbert is connected to several other alleged drugging and robberies in both New Orleans and Las Vegas, and may be connected to another man's death in New Orleans.

"We suspect that the investigation will lead to her being involved in another death case in the city of New Orleans back in December," Conley said. "We are working with [the New Orleans Police Department]. We're working with state police and the attorney general's office to get as much information as we can before we come to any conclusions because, in cases like this, you have to investigate, you can't just speculate."

