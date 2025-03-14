'Bourbon Street Hustler,' arrested after Kansas City reporter death, needs resentencing for fraud history: AG

Louisiana’s attorney general has stepped in to seek a harsher sentence for past crimes committed by a woman who was arrested after the death of a Kansas City-based Telemundo reporter during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

Danette Colbert was arrested in Jefferson Parish in February and charged with fraud and theft for allegedly using debit and credit cards belonging to Adan Manzano , who was found dead in his hotel room outside New Orleans while covering the Super Bowl for Dallas’ local Telemundo affiliate KGKC.

The Orleans Parish Coroner reportedly found Xanax in Manzano’s system. He did not have a prescription for the medication.

Colbert was allegedly seen on hotel security footage with Manzano early in the morning of his death in Kenner, leading to suspicion that he was drugged.

SUPER BOWL REPORTER DEAD IN LOUISIANA HOTEL HAD XANAX IN SYSTEM AFTER ‘BOURBON STREET HUSTLER’ MEETUP: POLICE

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has invoked the state’s habitual offender bill against Colbert, which could allow her to be sentenced to more jail time for a fraud charge she was convicted of in November.

Colbert, 45, is a five-time convicted felon, NOLA.com reported.

Despite her lengthy criminal history, Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Nandi Campbell gave Colbert a 10-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation after the November conviction.

NEW ORLEANS ‘BOURBON STREET HUSTLER’ SUSPECT IN SUPPER BOWL REPORTER'S DEATH MAY BE TIED TO 2ND FATALITY: POLICE

The habitual offender bill allows prosecutors to seek longer sentences for repeat offenders who have previously been convicted of eligible crimes.

"After consultation with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, my office will be handling the case going forward due to the cross jurisdictional conduct," Murrill said in a statement. "A motion to correct an illegal sentence can be filed at any time. The District Attorney’s Office has already filed a revocation on the defendant’s probation, and our position is the original sentence was not eligible for probation."

Colbert has not been charged in Manzano’s death, but is being held without bond while Murrill’s office asks Campbell to impose a harsher sentence.

LOUISIANA HOTEL SURVEILLANCE SHOWS SUPER BOWL REPORTER WITH ‘BOURBON STREET HUSTLER’ JUST BEFORE DEATH

NOLA.com reported that just days after the fraud and theft charges were levied against Colbert in Manzano’s death, she was named as a suspect in the Dec. 15 death of a 55-year-old man named John Jenkins, who died from cocaine and an ethanol toxicity in a New Orleans hotel room.

Colbert has not been charged in that death either.

Upon the news of his death, KGKC described Manzano as a "true professional and rising star who exemplified excellence in his work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will deeply miss Adam and his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community," the station said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Fox News Digital reached out to Colbert’s attorney and Williams’ office.