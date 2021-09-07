Man caught by Tesla allegedly faking injuries after saying he was hit by car in Louisiana

A man in Louisiana was arrested after he claimed a Tesla hit him on a parking lot and left him injured, but video of the incident showed a different story.

"Unbeknownst to Bates, Tesla’s record all the footage of their cameras," the police department said. "When Slidell Police officers reviewed the Tesla’s video footage, it became apparent that Bates was lying and staged the entire event."

The incident unfolded on Friday at about 4 p.m. when the Slidell Police Department responded to a call concerning a man who had been injured in an alleged hit-and-run. They found Arthur Bates Jr., 47, who said a Tesla driver had backed the car into him on a parking lot.

FLORIDA HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER CAUGHT ON VIDEO IS ARRESTED FOR FALSE POLICE REPORT

"Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location," the Slidell Police Department said of the incident .

The police department released video of the scene, which has no sound, and shows Bates falling to the ground and the Tesla driver apparently checking on him before leaving the lot.

The driver of the Tesla "stated that Bates intentionally jumped behind his vehicle and staged the accident," the Slidell Police Department said in statement on the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bates subsequently admitted to fabricating the entire event" and is now facing one count of False Swearing with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response, the police department reported.