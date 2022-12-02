Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana judge gives woman 15 years for causing fatal 3-car wreck while intoxicated

LA woman convicted of vehicular homicide on Oct. 25

Associated Press
A Louisiana woman who caused a fatal three-car wreck while intoxicated has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, of Shreveport, was sentenced Wednesday. Marshall must serve five years of the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

A Louisiana judge sentenced a woman to 15 years in prison for causing fatal three-car wreck while intoxicated. The woman was convicted of vehicular homicide on Oct. 25.

The wreck happened Oct. 10, 2020, leaving poet and youth counselor Lenard Pierce, 64, of Gretna, dead. Pierce was pinned in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Marshall, whose blood alcohol content registered .184% at the time of the accident, was convicted of vehicular homicide on Oct. 25. The legal limit in Louisiana is .08%.

