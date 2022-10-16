Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Galloping under the influence: SoCal police arrest horseback rider suspected of DUI

Whittier police did not say what will happen to the horse

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspected intoxicated person on a horse galloping through traffic in southern California refused to pull over for police and was arrested following a brief pursuit.

Whittier Police Department posted about the unusual case on their Instagram page.

"At the conclusion, a suspect was taken into custody and the horse was brought to our station, where it received lots of love from our team," the post with three photos attached reads.

The unidentified rider is expected to be charged with driving under the influence, according to KTLA.

CALIFORNIA SERIAL KILLER: POLICE ARREST MAN SUSPECTED IN STOCKTON MURDERS

Officers give a horse water in Whittier, Calif., after a person riding it was taken into custody for suspected DUI.

Officers give a horse water in Whittier, Calif., after a person riding it was taken into custody for suspected DUI. (Whittier Police Department)

"California Vehicle Code states that people riding an animal on state roadways are ‘subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle …  except those provisions which by their very nature can have no application.’ That means the legal blood alcohol limit (BAC) – whether on horseback or behind the wheel – would be the same at 0.08%," the report reads.  

CALIFORNIA TO VOTE ON CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO ABORTION

A suspect was taken into custody and the horse they were riding while allegedly intoxicated was brought to the Whittier police station, where it received lots of love from their team.

A suspect was taken into custody and the horse they were riding while allegedly intoxicated was brought to the Whittier police station, where it received lots of love from their team. (Whittier Police Department)

Whittier Police Department officers pose with a horse after its rider was taken into custody for suspect DUI.

Whittier Police Department officers pose with a horse after its rider was taken into custody for suspect DUI. (Whittier Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not say if the horse belongs to the rider, nor what will happen to it in the future. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.