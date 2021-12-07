Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles robbery: Victims’ expensive jewelry is snatched outside luxury hotel, reports say

Incident allegedly unfolded near Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people reportedly were robbed of expensive jewelry outside a posh Los Angeles hotel early Tuesday morning. 

The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. in the valet parking area of the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown, officials told Fox11 LA

The station reports that the victims were targeted after two armed suspects emerged from a dark-colored BMW that had pulled up to the scene. 

The robbery allegedly happened this morning outside the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel this morning.

The robbery allegedly happened this morning outside the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel this morning. (Google Maps)

LAPD ISSUES WARNING OF ONGOING ROBBERY TREND TARGETING PEOPLE IN AFFLUENT AREAS 

A security guard tried to intervene but ended up having a gun pointed in their direction, while the victims lost watches, bracelets and necklaces, according to Fox11 LA. 

Fox News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for further comment. 

Investigators reportedly are working to determine whether the incident is part of a recent trend of "follow-home robberies." 

The victims reportedly were targeted in the parking area.

The victims reportedly were targeted in the parking area. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business," read an alert issued by the LAPD a month ago. 

Information about the suspects in Tuesday’s incident was not immediately available. 

Your Money