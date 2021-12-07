Los Angeles robbery: Victims’ expensive jewelry is snatched outside luxury hotel, reports say

Two people reportedly were robbed of expensive jewelry outside a posh Los Angeles hotel early Tuesday morning.

The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. in the valet parking area of the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown, officials told Fox11 LA.

The station reports that the victims were targeted after two armed suspects emerged from a dark-colored BMW that had pulled up to the scene.

LAPD ISSUES WARNING OF ONGOING ROBBERY TREND TARGETING PEOPLE IN AFFLUENT AREAS

A security guard tried to intervene but ended up having a gun pointed in their direction, while the victims lost watches, bracelets and necklaces, according to Fox11 LA.

Fox News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for further comment.

Investigators reportedly are working to determine whether the incident is part of a recent trend of "follow-home robberies."

"Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business," read an alert issued by the LAPD a month ago.

Information about the suspects in Tuesday’s incident was not immediately available.