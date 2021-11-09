LAPD issues warning of ongoing robbery trend targeting people in affluent areas

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning residents of an "ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies" after a series of incidents in affluent areas.

A community alert issued by the Robbery-Homicide division says "victims have been followed from such places like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, nightclubs and high-end restaurants."

"Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business," it reads.

"The target of these robberies has been expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses," the alert adds. "Victims also have been targeted based on the type of vehicle they are driving."

Police said they became aware of the trend as a result of a recent "increase in violent street robberies."

Authorities are now urging the public to be aware of their surroundings "for anything unusual or out of the ordinary before exiting your car, walking out of a restaurant, stores, malls or clubs."

"If you are driving and believe you are being followed, dial 911," the alert says. "If possible, drive to the nearest police station."

And in the event a resident is being robbed, "do not resist the robbery suspects," police say, and instead "cooperate and comply with their demands" and "be a good witness."